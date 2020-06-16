BMV on pace for record transactions today

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches reopened to walk-in customers today.

The branches had been closed since March 23 and are on pace to process a record number of transactions in one day, the BMV said in a statement.

Just two hours after the branches opened at 10 a.m., they had already processed 5,400 transactions and wait times at some branches were more than an hour long.

The BMV is prepared for historic record transactions to continue for several days or weeks, and is asking customers to be prepared to wait outside for an extended period of time. It is encouraging them to bring water, an umbrella for shade and to be aware that the traffic flow has changed. Customers are also encouraged to wear masks while waiting in line and to practice social distancing.

Transactions can be completed online at myBMV or at a BMV Connect kiosk.

Penalties for expired driver's licenses, permits, state identification cards and vehicles do not resume until July 1. Title transactions and new vehicle registration must be completed before July 1.