Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Tuesday, June 16, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 440 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 40,786 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, more than 40 percent of ICU beds and 82 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,265 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 over the previous day. Another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 363,745 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 355,829 on Monday.

Any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.

In addition, ISDH will be offering a free drive-thru testing clinic Wednesday through Saturday at Hudson & Campbell Fitness Center, 455 Massachusetts St., in Gary. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.