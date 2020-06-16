Dupont Hospital opening Donor Milk Express site

Dupont Hospital will offer families who prefer to provide their infants human milk a new option, starting next week.

The hospital, part of Lutheran Health Network, on Monday will become Allen County's first Donor Milk Express (DMX) site. The Milk Bank's program allows families to purchase up to 40 ounces of pasteurized donor human milk without a prescription.

The program "allows parents of healthy newborns to supplement with human milk instead of formula, providing babies with a healthy start and parents with peace of mind," according to a Tuesday news release. "DMX is available to help bridge the gap between leaving the hospital and a successful breastfeeding routine."

Maintaining breast milk exclusive feedings in the newborn is vital for infant health, Dupont Hospital RN Sarah Wall said in a statement.

"The DMX at Dupont Hospital will not only serve the mothers that deliver here, but will also be a great service throughout the region for the provision of breast milk when it is needed to bridge the gap until mom's milk supply is established,” Wall said.

