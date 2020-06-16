Elkhart County pontoon-boat maker to add 250 jobs

Barletta Boat Co. of Bristol said today it would nearly double its Indiana workforce in the next few years, creating up to 250 new jobs in an expansion of its pontoon-boat business.

The company will invest $7 million to construct and equip a 144,600-square-foot, state-of-the-art production and operations facility on its 37-acre campus in Bristol, adjacent to the company's 110,000-square-foot production facility. Barletta expects to break ground on its new facility next month, with plans to be fully operational by January 2021.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Barletta up to $2 million in conditional tax credits and $50,000 in conditional training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. It also offered up to $200,000 in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment tax credit program based on the company’s planned capital investment in Indiana. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. Elkhart County will consider additional incentives in support of the company's expansion.