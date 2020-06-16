The Journal Gazette
 
    Yoder man injured in crash

    The Journal Gazette

    A Yoder man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Steuben County, Indiana State Police said today.

    Around 8 p.m. David J. Mourey, Jr. 33, was being tended by passers-by when a state trooper arrived at the crash location on rural Indiana 120 near Snow Lake, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

    Investigators believe Mourey had been traveling west on Indiana 120 when he failed to negotiate a curve just south of the County Road 700 North intersection.

    Mourey was not wearing a helmet, state police said. The crash remains under investigation.

     

