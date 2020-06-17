5 arrested in Adams drug bust

Five people have been arrested after an eight-month drug investigation, the Adams County sheriff's department said today.

Mavrick F. Morningstar, of Geneva, was charged with three counts of dealing methamphetamine. Myla G, Pennington, of Berne, and Brad G. Raudenbush, of Decatur, each were charged with two counts of dealing methamphetamine.

Bryce J. Curry and Brianna L. Shaub, both of Decatur, were already in custody in Ripley, Tennessee, awaiting transfer back to Adams County, the statement said. Curry was charged with two counts of dealing methamphetamine. Shaub was charged with two counts of aiding, inducing, causing dealing in methamphetamine.