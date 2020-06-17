Local officials: COVID-19 remains on the uptick

COVID-19 remains on the uptick in the Fort Wayne area, representatives of three area hospital systems said Wednesday.

During a news conference at Citizens Square, officials again urged residents to remain vigilant in taking precautions, even in the face of lifting state restrictions and personal inconvenience.

Dr. Jason Row, a family physician affiliated with Parkview Health, said Parkview has recently seen not just an increase in patients, but a doubling of numbers from March and April.

The increases "seem to coincide" with the lifting of stay-at-home orders and loosening of gathering restrictions around Memorial Day, he said.

That roughly two-week period is the time needed for the virus to incubate and for symptoms to appear and worsen enough that medical help is sought.

Dr. Vishal Bhatia of Lutheran Health Network, said that hospital is seeing "a slight uptick" in patients, although "not as much as Parkview," he said.

Both doctors said their hospitals are able to handle the number of current patients in a safe manner because of precautions they have in place and an adequate supply of intensive-care beds and ventilators.

"They way we see it, for the near future COVID-19 is here to stay," Bhatia said. The goal now "is not to ha e a COVID-free future but a COVID-safe future," he said.

It will be months or into next year before there is a vaccine to prevent the disease, officials said.

