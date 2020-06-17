The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, June 17, 2020 2:48 pm

    Coroner’s office ID's man in fatal house fire

    The man found dead inside a home in the 2600 block of Gay Street during a Tuesday night fire has been identified by the Allen County coroner’s office as C.B. Benson, 71, of Fort Wayne. 

    Benson died accidentally from smoke inhalation and thermal burns, the coroner’s office said in a statement following an autopsy.

