Wednesday, June 17, 2020 2:48 pm
Coffee with a Cop events canceled
The Journal Gazette
Area police today canceled the remainder of Coffee With A Cop events for 2020, citing COVID-19 concerns.
The events were held in partnership with local McDonald’s restaurants as a community outreach program to open up lines of communication with police officers and residents.
A statement from the Indiana State Police said it seems unreasonable for police agencies to burden local McDonald’s limited business operations with hosting the event in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story