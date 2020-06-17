Wednesday, June 17, 2020 2:10 pm
Verbatim: IDEM issues Air Quality Action Day tomorrow for Central and Northern Indiana
The following was released on Wednesday, June 17, 2020:
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day and is forecasting high ozone levels for Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the following areas:
North Central Indiana – St. Joseph, Elkhart
Northeast Indiana – Allen, Huntington
Northwest Indiana – Lake, Porter, LaPorte
West Central Indiana – Vigo
Central Indiana – Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan and Shelby
IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making simple changes to their daily habits. You can:
Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation
Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip
Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.
Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above
Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.
IDEM examines weather patterns and current ozone readings to make daily air quality forecasts. To learn more about ozone or sign up for air quality forecasts, visit www.SmogWatch.IN.gov.
Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather bake vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors. Ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties.
