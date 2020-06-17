Police union announces support for officers amid protests

Leaders of Fort Wayne's Police Patrolmen's Benevolent Association on Wednesday expressed support for local police officers amid weeks of Black Lives Matter protests nationwide.

They also addressed criticisms that have been leveled at police about use of force issues and discussed recently-proposed initiatives regarding citizens' review boards and body cameras.

"We want to mainly let our officers know that the union is still supporting them 100% and we're still supporting the community," Union President Steve Espinoza said during an interview. "We're going to make sure our officers are conducting themselves in a professional manner, as they always do."

Espinoza said he thinks many people have misconceptions about police work because they've never "been in our shoes."

"They haven't done the job. They don't fully understand what it takes to be an officer," he said.

But overall, Espinoza and union Vice President Mark Bieker said the community has a strong relationship with police officers, even throughout weeks of protests.

Citizens and businesses, Espinoza said, have reached out to offer support. And after dialogue began between demonstrators and the city administration, some of the protesters have asked for police help as well, Bieker said.

"A faction of those peaceful protesters have actually contacted the police department and given us information and said, 'Hey, we are hearing that there's another group that's going to do damage here,'" he said.

The concept that everyone should be judged fairly extends to police officers, as well as the public, Bieker added.

"Because of the actions of one person, doesn't really justify accusing us and judging us all on that grand scale," he said. "Just like it's our job not to judge people on a wide variety of things."

Espinoza and Bieker lauded the police department's disciplinary process, stating that one of the union's jobs is to ensure officers facing discipline are given due process and treated fairly.

As for calls to create a citizen review board for police oversight, Espinoza said the city's Public Safety Board "is made of citizens."

"There are three citizens on the safety board and they're the ones, if we don't come to an agreement with the administration on punishment, we'll take it to the safety review board and they'll give the punishment," he said. "They're civilians, so we already have that in place."

The Board of Public Safety is comprised of former Public Safety Director Rusty York, former Fort Wayne Fire Chief Tim Davie and local business owner Frank Casagrande.

The union also wants to "come to the table" during discussions about body camera requirements, Espinoza said.

"We can look at policies around the countries and we can take parts from those policies that would best fit our department," he said. "We have to make sure that it works here, for us."

