Wednesday, June 17, 2020 12:35 pm
DeKalb County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases
The Journal Gazette
DeKalb County is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today, the county health officer said in a statement. The ages of the newly confirmed cases range from 10 to 79 years old.
Three of the residents are recovering at home, the statement said; the 79-year-old is hospitalized.
DeKalb County now has 126 confirmed cases.
