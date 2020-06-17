The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, June 17, 2020 12:35 pm

    DeKalb County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

    The Journal Gazette

    DeKalb County is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today, the county health officer said in a statement. The ages of the newly confirmed cases range from 10 to 79 years old.

    Three of the residents are recovering at home, the statement said; the 79-year-old is hospitalized.

    DeKalb County now has 126 confirmed cases.

     

