State to offer 3 free testing sites in LaGrange County

The state is offering free COVID-19 testing at three sites in LaGrange County, the Indiana Department of Health said today.

The LaGrange County sites are:

LaGrange : LaGrange Fire Department, 1201 N. Townline Road, 8 a.m. to noon Friday;

: LaGrange Fire Department, 1201 N. Townline Road, 8 a.m. to noon Friday; Shipshewana : Performing Arts Center, 350 S. Van Buren St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday;

: Performing Arts Center, 350 S. Van Buren St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday; Topeka: Topeka Fire Department, 180 Crossfire Drive, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday

Any Indiana resident who wants to be tested can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms, the state health department said in a statement.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link, the statement said. More than 200 locations are available around the state.

On Wednesday, the state health department reported 24 more Hoosiers have died from the novel coronavirus, and 264 new cases have been diagnosed through testing. A total of 2,289 Indiana residents have died, and 186 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The total number of state residents known to have the virus is now 41,013, following corrections to the previous day's total. To date, 371,182 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 363,745 Tuesday.

As of today, nearly 38% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 81% of ventilators are available, the state health department said.