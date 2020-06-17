Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Wednesday, June 17, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 264 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 41,013 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, more than 38 percent of ICU beds and more than 81 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,289 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 24 over the previous day. Another 186 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 371,182 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 363,745 on Tuesday, following corrections to the previous day's total.

Any Hoosier seeking COVID testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.

ISDH is offering free testing this week in Goshen, Shipshewana, Topeka, LaGrange and Gary. The times, dates and locations are below:

Goshen

Kroger, 223 Chicago Ave.

Today, noon-7 p.m.

Shipshewana

Performing Arts Center, 350 S. Van Buren St.

Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Topeka

Topeka Fire Department, 180 Crossfire Dr.

Friday, 1-5 p.m.

LaGrange

LaGrange Fire Department, 1201 N. Townline Rd.

Friday, 8 a.m.-noon

Gary

Hudson & Campbell Fitness Center, 455 Massachusetts St.

Today through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.