Wednesday: Allen reports 19 more COVID-19 cases

Nineteen more Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Allen County Department of Health said today.

The total number of positive cases in Allen County is now 2,262, the county health department said in a statement. It said the total number of deaths remains at 91.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the statement said. It said basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers, the county health department said.