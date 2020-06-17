One dead in house fire

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house blaze that left one person dead Tuesday night in Fort Wayne.

Emergency crews said they arrived to 2612 Gay St. at 9:44 p.m. and found flames in the front of the one-story home and its porch area.

Firefighters said they discovered the victim inside the structure. A dog also died in the blaze and a firefighter suffered minor injuries, they said.

It was under control in 30 minutes.

Investigators also are trying to determine the cause of a second Tuesday fire that had crews battling flames in a mobile home at 10113 Wheatfield Lane.

Firefighters arrived at 6:49 p.m. and said an occupant at the residence escaped safely before they arrived.

Crews said they saw flames coming from the structure's roof and were forced to battle the blaze outside the home because it was collapsing.

One crew member suffered minor injuries. The blaze was under control in about 30 minutes.