Allen County Council member under fire for protest comments

An Allen County Council member has come under fire for comments during Thursday's County Council meeting, in which he criticized people taking part in Black Lives Matter protests throughout Fort Wayne and Allen County.

"As uneducated as they are, obviously, on local government, they do vote and unfortunately, they also breed," Councilman Larry Brown said during the meeting. "But, they do vote and they're going to be an uneducated voter."

The councilman's comments came at the end of a nearly three-hour County Council meeting, during which members discussed whether the board should issue a statement regarding the demonstrations.

Brown is a Republican who represents the 4th District in southwest Allen County. He was first elected in 2010. He ran for reelection unopposed in 2018.

In a statement to The Journal Gazette, Brown apologized for his comments.

"My remarks ... were totally inappropriate and out of place," he said. "I sincerely apologize for it. It's out there and I can't take it back, but I totally apologize for it."

The councilman's words were captured by video cameras in the meeting room at Citizens Square in downtown Fort Wayne and also broadcast via Facebook Live. Two at large council members, Kyle Kerley and Ken Fries, both Republicans, can be seen lowering their heads as Brown spoke.

