Ohio man dies in Adams County crash

A Rockford, Ohio, man died this morning in a one-vehicle crash near Decatur, the Adams County sheriff's department said.

Kevin J. McDonald was driving north on County Road 100 East at County Road 400 North shortly before 6 a.m. when the vehicle left the road for an unknown reason and struck multiple trees, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

McDonald, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene, the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation.