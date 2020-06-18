Thursday, June 18, 2020 3:58 pm
Ohio man dies in Adams County crash
The Journal Gazette
A Rockford, Ohio, man died this morning in a one-vehicle crash near Decatur, the Adams County sheriff's department said.
Kevin J. McDonald was driving north on County Road 100 East at County Road 400 North shortly before 6 a.m. when the vehicle left the road for an unknown reason and struck multiple trees, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
McDonald, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation.
