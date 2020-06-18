The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, June 18, 2020 3:58 pm

    Ohio man dies in Adams County crash

    The Journal Gazette

    A Rockford, Ohio, man died this morning in a one-vehicle crash near Decatur, the Adams County sheriff's department said.

    Kevin J. McDonald was driving north on County Road 100 East at County Road 400 North shortly before 6 a.m. when the vehicle left the road for an unknown reason and struck multiple trees, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

    McDonald, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene, the statement said.

    The crash remains under investigation.

     

     

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story