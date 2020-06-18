Air Quality Action Day set for Friday

High ozone levels are forecast Friday in Allen and Huntington counties, and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an Air Quality Action Day.

IDEM encouraged people to help reduce ozone while remaining safe during the COVID-19 health crisis by making changes to daily habits, such as:

Walking, biking or working from home when possible;

Combining errands into one trip;

Avoiding refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.;

Turning off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds;

Turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high, IDEM said. It said children, senior citizens and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.