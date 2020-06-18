Henry announces action plan on public safety, racial justice

Following several weeks of Black Lives Matter protests in Fort Wayne, Mayor Tom Henry today announced an action plan to address public safety and racial justice in the Summit City.

Dubbed "Moving Together Forward," the plan will establish a Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice, chaired by City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, to examine and address the public safety division's strengths and weaknesses. The commission will also study issues the community faces a whole and explore the "8 Can't Wait" initiative to curb police use of force.

Key tenets of the 8 Can't Wait initiative are:

Ban chokeholds/strangleholds;

Require de-escalation;

Require warning before shooting, when possible;

Exhaust all alternatives before shooting;

Implement a "Duty to Intervene" policy for officers;

Ban shooting at moving vehicles;

Establish a use of force continuum;

Require all use of force be reported

"We will get to where we want and need to be through dialogue, engagement, and trust with a focus on healing and understanding. I'm encouraged by the continued commitment of so many in our community to bring about positive and meaningful change to make Fort Wayne the best city possible," Henry said in a statement. "We're living in unprecedented times. Now is the time to move forward together so every resident who calls Fort Wayne home knows they are respected, appreciated and valued."

Henry also said he will reconvene the Mayor's Roundtable on Public Safety, which has been inactive for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Police Chief Steve Reed also outlined a pilot program to use more body cameras. The department currently uses some body cameras, but this program is expected to expand and build upon that foundation.

