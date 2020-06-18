Verbatim: Local Realtor association affirms call for racial equality

The Upstate Alliance of Realtors issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (June 18, 2020) -- As protests continue following the shocking, senseless death of George Floyd that weighs heavily on our nation, and our REALTOR® family. The Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® (UPSTAR) offers our deepest condolences to the Floyd family and other families who share this pain and sorrow.

In a recent statement put out by the President of the National Association of REALTORS®, we are longtime champions of fair housing, equality, and inclusion. UPSTAR takes every opportunity to provide our members with the education and communication of these most cherished values. We appreciate all our Realtors® do to listen, learn, and work with others to be a part of the solution. But there is more work to be done.

In the face of this tragedy and the ongoing cry for racial equality, we have an even greater resolve to strengthen our efforts to promote equality, inclusion, and acceptance as we strive to do our part in creating an environment where everyone feels safe and free of discrimination.