Murder charge filed in Saturday shooting

A Fort Wayne man accused of shooting a relative following an altercation about drinking and driving is now charged with murder.

Police say Timothy Hall Jr., 26, shot Manuel Mendez, 34, several times on Saturday. Police were called to the 2100 block of Gillmore Drive after receiving several 911 calls about shots being fired.

Hall had been charged aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, neglect of a dependent and carrying a handgun without a permit. Those preliminary charges were dismissed this morning in Allen Superior Court and replaced with murder, pointing a firearm at another person, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent and using a gun to commit the crime.

In Indiana, murder is punishable by up to 65 years in prison. The charge of using a gun to commit the crime is a sentencing enhancement that could add 20 years to the sentence if Hall is convicted.

Hall pointed a gun at someone who didn't want him to drive drunk with a child in the car, according to police and a probable cause affidavit. Mendez -- Hall's brother-in-law -- tried to intervene and was shot "multiple times," the affidavit says.

Officers arrested Hall after a chase that involved two crashes. The 2-year-old in the car was uninjured, police said.

