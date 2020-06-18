County Council approves more than $3 million for Coliseum

The Allen County Council today unanimously approved more than $3 million in funding for Memorial Coliseum, which experienced severe revenue losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the 60-year history of the Coliseum, we haven't come to your table asking for funding and we're disappointed that's the position we're in today," said Randy Brown, the venue's executive vice president and general manager.

The funding -- totaling about $3.57 million -- is necessary for the venue to pay its bills on time for the rest of the year, said C.J Steigmeyer, the Coliseum's vice president of finance and chief operating officer.

"We have reduced operating expenses where we can. We're not doing anything we don't need to do in order to keep business," he said.

Depending on what happens with events and attendance, in addition to cleaning costs, the Coliseum's losses could be greater than they currently are, meaning the venue could return to County Council for additional money in the future, Steigmeyer added.

The Coliseum started the year with cash reserves of a little more than $1 million, Brown said, but will have "burned through that money" by the end of July.

Brown said the Coliseum in January and February was on track for a record financial year, with two NCAA tournaments and other event activity. But because of the pandemic, the venue's last event was the annual Alpaca Show on March 15. That event was not open to the public.

"Unfortunately, I also have to tell you the cancellations continue," Brown said.

There are also about 400 Coliseum employees still on furlough, he added.

But Brown said there are ongoing efforts to bring in more events. For example, the Coliseum will be hosting a concert in the parking lot in August. The Lucky Duck Children's Consignment Sale will also take place this weekend.

The Coliseum's wedding reception business will resume this weekend as well, Brown said and bookings for 2021 look good.

Brown said he's optimistic about 2021, but a lot will depend on how comfortable the public is with attending large, crowded events.

"Right now, I'll tell you the surveying says between 30% and 40% of the public will not be comfortable coming out to an event until there is a vaccine," he said. "So if we lose, say, 30% of our crowd, that doesn't get us to break even, where we need to be."

