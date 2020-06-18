Indiana: 584 more COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Five hundred eighth-four additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

That brings to 41,438 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,304 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 15 from the previous day, the statement said. Another 187 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 37% of ICU beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available, the statement said.

To date, it said, 384,722 tests have been reported to ISDH. That total includes 10,701 new tests reported since Wednesday and 2,936 historical negative results from a laboratory that was recently connected to ISDH’s electronic reporting system. All positive results from this lab had already been captured and reported.

Any Hoosier seeking COVID testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms, the statement said. To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.