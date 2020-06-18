Office chair recall

The HON Company LLC is recalling about 13,400 office chairs because the back can break, posing fall and injury hazards.

HON has received reports of 11 chair backs breaking, including two reports of minor injuries.

Consumers should immediately stop using chairs and contact HON for a free replacement back including installation instructions.

Customers can call HON Company 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 800-833-3964, email at HONTeamBox@honcompany.com or online at HON.com and click on recall notice for more information. Or, for Maxon chairs, call 800-876-4274 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at service@maxonmail.com or online at www.maxonfurniture.com and click on recall notice for more information.