Rainbow vacuum recall

Rexair LLC is recalling about 38,000 Rainbow SRX vacuums because the circuit board can spark, posing fire and burn hazards.

There have been two reports of the SRX vacuum catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using their affected SRX vacuum and contact an authorized Rainbow distributor for a free repair.

Contact the authorized distributor listed on the SRX sales receipt, or locate the nearest authorized distributor by entering the SRX vacuum’s serial number into the distributor locator found on the Rexair website https://rainbowsystem.com/SRX-120-Repair/.

Customers can also contact Rexair toll-free 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 833-940-2775 or online at https://rainbowsystem.com and click on the recall button on the homepage for more information.