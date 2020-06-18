Charging cable recall

Republic Wireless Inc. is recalling about 15,000 charging cables because they pose a burn hazard.

The charging cables can overheat and partially melt. Republic has received two reports of incidents of overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using charging cables and contact Republic Wireless for a free replacement charging cable. Republic Wireless is contacting consumers of affected products who have active accounts to provide free replacement cables. Customers who purchased a Relay device but do not currently have an active account can contact Republic Wireless to determine if they have an affected product and to obtain a free replacement.

Customers can also contact the company by email at support@relaygo.com, online at www.relaygo.com/cableinfo or at www.relaygo.com and click on “Support Documentation” and then “Important Notice About Relay Charging Cables," or call Republic Wireless toll-free at 833-832-0053.