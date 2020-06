Heat detector recall

Edwards Fire Safety is recalling about 85,000 heat detectors because they pose a fire risk.

The heat detectors can fail to activate in reaction to rising temperatures. No injuries or incidents have been reported.

Consumers who use the product in life-safety applications permitted by code (for example, in elevator shafts, or in lieu of smoke detectors, manual pull stations, or sprinklers in particular settings), or in residential attics or residential garages, should immediately contact a fire or security alarm professional for free replacement and installation of the heat detector.

Customers can also call the company 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 800-505-5088, online at https://edwardsfiresafety.com and click on “Mechanical Heat Detector Information” for more information, or at https://edwardsheatdetector.rsvpcomm.com.