Verbatim: Air quality warning

The Allen County Department of Health issued the following news release today:

The level of ozone in Fort Wayne and Allen County has been forecasted to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for Thursday, June 18.

Active children and adults, the elderly and people with heart or lung disease should limit or avoid prolonged outdoor exertion while an Air Quality Action Day for Ozone is in effect. If breathing becomes difficult, go indoors and contact your health care provider.

Ground-level ozone – a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties –is formed when sunlight and hot weather bake vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors. Weather conditions used in forecasting levels of ground-level ozone include amount of sunshine, temperature, wind direction and humidity. Even at low levels, breathing ground-level ozone can trigger a variety of health problems for people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

To reduce ozone levels, everyone should:

-- Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation

-- Avoid using the drive-thru, and combine errands into one trip

-- Avoid refueling vehicles or using gas-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

-- Turn off engines when idling for more than 30 seconds

-- Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or higher

For more information, visit the IDEM Smog Watch Web site at www.SmogWatch.IN.gov.