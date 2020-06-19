Brown asked to consider resigning because of remarks

The Allen County Republican Party chairman said this afternoon he has asked county Councilman Larry Brown to consider resigning from his position because of remarks he made about local protesters.

"The remarks were unfortunate and very disturbing," Steve Shine told The Journal Gazette. "I could see why everyone would take offense to those remarks. (The remarks) also caused extreme divisiveness. For that reason I would ask Larry to consider that it would be in the best interest of the community that he resign from his position."

Shine said he spoke to Brown, a county councilman since 2010, but would not comment on what Brown's decision will be. Brown, a Republican, represents the 4th District in southwest Allen County.

"I spoke to him this morning and indicated to him that he if cannot communicate with his constituents, if he cannot lead because of this divisiveness, that resignation should be a consideration," Shine said. "This will be a decision for Larry to make."

Brown's remarks came at the end of Thursday's meeting, when Brown asked whether the county council should take a stand on the protests that have occurred downtown related to the Black Lives Matter movement. The council decided not to speak as a group.

Brown then said: “As uneducated as they are, obviously, on local government, they do vote and unfortunately, they also breed. But, they do vote, and they're going to be an uneducated voter.”

In a Thursday statement to The Journal Gazette, Brown apologized for his comments and said they were “totally inappropriate and out of place.”

The Journal Gazette reached out to Brown again Friday afternoon, but as of this time, has not received a response.

What Brown said, according to Shine, runs counter to what the local Republican Party is attempting to do, which is to become more inclusive.

An online petition has also been started requesting Brown’s resignation.

jduffy@jg.net