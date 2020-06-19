Victim of Werling Drive shooting identified

A 28-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a shooting early today in the 5400 block of Werling Drive, the Allen County coroner's office said.

Kenneth Jerome Frierson II died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death is the 21st homicide of the year in Allen County, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Fort Wayne police were called to 5426 Werling Drive about 1:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting, and found Frierson, who died at the scene. Two others were treated at local hospitals.

The shooting remains under investigation by city police, the county prosecutor’s office and the coroner's office.