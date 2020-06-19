PFW to reopen for in-person classes this fall

Purdue University Fort Wayne plans to re-open for in-person classes this fall, its chancellor said Friday.

The decision comes after two months of assessment and "with input from across the campus community," Ronald L. Elsenbaumer said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming students to campus in mid-August, and we’re busy preparing for their arrival."

Elsenbaumer said the university takes providing a healthy and safe environment seriously.

“'Students First' is one of our cherished institutional core values underpinning our Strategic Plan," he said in a letter sent to members of the PFW campus. "Embodying the spirit of that imperative, our goal in opening up campus is to ensure that all students who seek a traditional college experience have access to the richest and fullest experience possible. We are committed to delivering just that within a campus environment that is changing during the next two months to meet their needs and expectations."

The local campus will follow the best practices and recommended protocols from public health officials, along with input from senior leaders and staff.

"We reached our decision based on extensive discussions, research, and the examination of best practices being implemented within the Purdue University system, as well as at other institutions around the country," Elsenbaumer said.