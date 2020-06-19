Fees waived to block names on certain online tax records

Allen County Commissioners this morning formally waived fees for certain government officials who wish to have their names and addresses removed from online, publicly available tax records.

The action remedied an oversight in January when Department of Child Services workers were added to a list of people who could ask to have their names removed from the county's Public Access Tax Information system, also known as PATI, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff.

A state law in effect since June 30, 2014, requires the option of all governmental units that have such records. The information system allows users to type in a name and see the address and details about the tax records of any property owner.

Those allowed to opt out include law enforcement officers, judges, elected officials and certain victims of domestic violence. They can have the information blocked upon payment of a $50 fee, although it is waived in domestic violence situations.

It was easier than expected to institute the blocks and did not justify a fee, Cloud said. The law was designed to keep people intent on doing harm from using government sources to get information, he said.

rsalter@jg.net