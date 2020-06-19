Indiana: 389 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths Friday

Three hundred eighty-nine more Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

That brings to 41,746 the total number of Hoosiers known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total, the health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,327 Indiana residents are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 23 from the previous day, the statement said. It said another 189 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 37% of ICU beds and more than 81% of ventilators are available, the statement said. To date, it said, 392,887 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 384,722 Thursday.

Any Hoosier seeking COVID-19 testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms, the statement said. To find testing locations around the state, it said, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.