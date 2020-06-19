Verbatim: Air Quality Alert today

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued this news release:

The Air Quality Alert has been extended by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management into Friday for La Porte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Allen and Huntington counties in Indiana...and is in effect until 8 PM EDT Friday.

Ozone Levels are expected to be in the Orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases such as asthma limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM SMOG Watch web site at www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/ or the EPA AIRNOW web site at www.airnow.gov and click on Indiana.