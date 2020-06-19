State jobless rate falls to 12.3% in May

Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 12.3% in May, down from 17.5% in April but up from 3.3% in May 2019, the state Department of Workforce Development said today.

The national rate was 13.3% in May, down from 14.7% in April but up from 3.6% in May 2019, the department said in a statement. It said Ohio's rate was 13.7% in May, down from 17.6% in April but up from 4.1% in May 2019.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 110,780 from the previous month, the statement said. It said this was a result of a decrease of 156,903 unemployed residents and an increase of 267,683 employed residents. Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.33 million, and the state’s 63.2% labor force participation rate is above the national rate of 60.8%.

Private sector employment has decreased by 315,000 during the year and increased by 90,100 from the previous month, the statement said. It said the monthly increase is primarily because of gains in the Leisure and Hospitality (34,700), the Manufacturing (18,100) and the Private Education and Health Services (10,700) sectors. Total private employment stands at 2,422,800, which is 326,500 below the January 2019 peak.