Residential boiler recall

Lochinvar LLC is recalling more than 34,300 condensing residential boilers because they pose a carbon monoxide poisoning risk.

The flue grommet in the boilers can deteriorate and dislodge during use and allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide.

The company has received seven reports of boiler’s flue grommets deteriorating, including one report of two nonfatal injuries involving carbon monoxide poisoning, and two reports of carbon monoxide emission not involving an injury.

Consumers with the recalled boilers should immediately contact the installer or a qualified technician to schedule a free repair. Consumers who continue use of the boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home.

Customers can call Lochinvar 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at 833-232-9706. They may also check for the recalled boilers’ serial number at www.waterheaterrecall.com, and select the look-up feature for the flue grommet recall. Consumers with Lochinvar-branded boilers can find a qualified service technician by visiting: http://green.lochinvar.com/support/contractorlocator.aspx. Consumers with A. O. Smith or State Proline-branded boilers should contact their installer. If consumers do not know their installer, contact Lochinvar toll free at: 833-232-9706.