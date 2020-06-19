The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, June 19, 2020 8:49 am

    Residential boiler recall

    Lochinvar LLC is recalling more than 34,300 condensing residential boilers because they pose a carbon monoxide poisoning risk.

    The flue grommet in the boilers can deteriorate and dislodge during use and allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide.

    The company has received seven reports of boiler’s flue grommets deteriorating, including one report of two nonfatal injuries involving carbon monoxide poisoning, and two reports of carbon monoxide emission not involving an injury.

    Consumers with the recalled boilers should immediately contact the installer or a qualified technician to schedule a free repair. Consumers who continue use of the boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home.

    Customers can call Lochinvar 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at 833-232-9706. They may also check for the recalled boilers’ serial number at www.waterheaterrecall.com, and select the look-up feature for the flue grommet recall. Consumers with Lochinvar-branded boilers can find a qualified service technician by visiting: http://green.lochinvar.com/support/contractorlocator.aspx. Consumers with A. O. Smith or State Proline-branded boilers should contact their installer. If consumers do not know their installer, contact Lochinvar toll free at: 833-232-9706.  

     

    Recalled Model Numbers

    ACB

    KHB (Cont.)

    SCB

    WHL

    ACB110H-N

    KHB285L-8647

    SCB110H-N

    WHL156-8647

    ACB110H-P

    KHB285N

    SCB110H-P

    WHL200

    ACB110S-N

    KHB285N-001

    SCB110S-N

    WHL286

    ACB110S-P

    KHB285N-002

    SCB110S-P

    WHL286-8647

    ACB150H-N

    KHB285N-8018

    SCB150H-N

    		  

    ACB150H-P

    KHB285N-8647

    SCB150H-P

    WHN

    ACB150S-N

    KHB285N-8710

    SCB150S-N

    WHN056

    ACB150S-P

    KHB285N-M7

    SCB150S-P

    WHN056-8647

    ACB199H-N

    		  

    SCB199H-N

    WHN086

    ACB199H-P

    NKB

    SCB199H-P

    WHN086-8647

    ACB199S-N

    NKB050L

    SCB199S-N

    WHN111

    ACB199S-P

    NKB050L-8647

    SCB199S-P

    WHN111-8647

    APN

    NKB050N

    WHB

    WHN156

    APN285

    NKB050N-8647

    WHB055L

    WHN156-8647

    EPB

    NKB080L

    WHB055N

    WHN200

    EPB080N

    NKB080L-8647

    WHB055N-8647

    WHN200-0119-002

    EPB110N

    NKB080N

    WHB085L

    WHN200-8647

    EPB110N-CAN

    NKB080N-8647

    WHB085N

    WHN286

    EPB150N

    NKB110L

    WHB085N-8647

    WHN286-M7

    EPB199N

    NKB110L-8647

    WHB110L

    WHN286-001

    EPC

    NKB110N

    WHB110N

    WHN286-8647

    EPC110N

    NKB110N-8647

    WHB110N-8647

    		  

    EPC110N-CAN

    NKB150L

    WHB155L

    		  

    EPC150N

    NKB150L-8647

    WHB155N

    		  

    EPC199N

    NKB150N

    WHB155N-8018

    		  

    KHB

    NKB150N-8647

    WHB155N-8647

    		  

    KHB055L

    NKB199L

    WHB199L

    		  

    KHB055N

    NKB199L-8647

    WHB199N

    		  

    KHB055N-8647

    NKB199N

    WHB199N-8018

    		  

    KHB085L

    NKB199N-8647

    WHB199N-8647

    		  

    KHB085N

    		  

    WHB285L

    		  

    KHB085N-8647

    NKC

    WHB285L-8647

    		  

    KHB110L

    NKC110L

    WHB285N

    		  

    KHB110N

    NKC110L-8647

    WHB285N-0119-001

    		  

    KHB110N-8647

    NKC110N

    WHB285N-8647

    		  

    KHB155L

    NKC110N-8647

    WHB285N-M7

    		  

    KHB155N

    NKC150L

    WHB399L

    		  

    KHB155N-8647

    NKC150L-8647

    WHB399N

    		  

    KHB199L

    NKC150N

    WHB399N-0119-001

    		  

    KHB199N

    NKC150N-8647

    WHB399N-0119-002

    		  

    KHB199N-0030-001

    NKC199L

    WHB399N-0119-003

    		  

    KHB199N-8018

    NKC199L-8647

    WHB399N/199N-0119-001

    		  

    KHB199N-8647

    NKC199N

    WHB399N-8647

    		  

    KHB285L

    NKC199N-8647

    WHB399N-M7

    		  

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story