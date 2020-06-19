Morning shooting leaves 1 dead

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others hurt early today.

Officers said they responded to a report of someone armed with a weapon and found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds shortly after 1:15 a.m. at 5426 Werling Drive.

Paramedics tried to save the person, but he died at the scene, police said.

Officers said callers told them two other people ran from the area at the time gunshots were heard.

One of those persons was taken by ambulance to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police said they found another victim inside a vehicle at South Anthony Boulevard and East Pettit Avenue also being taken to a hospital by someone.

No further information was provided.