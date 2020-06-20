Positive tests further blur season

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Phillies shut their spring complex after five players tested positive for COVID-19.

And a source told The Associated Press late Friday that all Major League Baseball training camps could be temporarily closed for cleaning, raising the possibility the coronavirus pandemic could scuttle attempts at a season.

Meanwhile, the players' association was told by MLB that teams will not agree to more than 60 games in the delayed season, leaving open the possibility of an even shorter schedule of perhaps 50 games or less.

“MLB has informed the association that it will not respond to our last proposal and will not play more than 60 games,” the union said in a statement. “Our executive board will convene in the near future to determine next steps. Importantly, players remain committed to getting back to work as soon as possible.”

Players originally were set to earn about $4 billion in salaries this year. That would be cut to $1.73 billion for a 70-game schedule, $1.48 billion for 60 games and $1.23 billion for 50 games – roughly matching the total in MLB's initial proposal for an 82-game schedule with a sliding salary scale.

MLB has offered a $25 million postseason players' pool, even if there is a lack of fans. The union has proposed $50 million. Normally, the pool is funded from postseason ticket sales.

They seem to agree on MLB's proposal to start extra innings with a runner on second base.

As for the latest health concerns, the Toronto Blue Jays shuttered their site in Dunedin, Florida – about five miles from the Phillies' camp in Clearwater – after a player showed symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The San Francisco Giants' facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, was shut after one person who had been to the site, and one family member, exhibited symptoms.

Philadelphia became the first team known to be struck by the outbreak. Three staff members at the camp also tested positive.

This week, deputy commissioner Dan Halem wrote in a letter to players' union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer that “the proliferation of COVID-19 outbreaks around the country over the last week, and the fact that we already know of several 40-man roster players and staff who have tested positive, has increased the risks associated with commencing spring training in the next few weeks.”

The outbreak among the Phillies occurred as Florida has experienced an increase of new COVID-19 cases. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Florida has increased by 1,422.7, or 144.4%.

The Phillies said their first confirmed case occurred Tuesday. The club said eight staff members have tested negative for the virus, and 12 staff members and 20 players – both major leaguers and minor leaguers – living in the Clearwater area are being tested.

The Phillies closed their facility in March. Players returning from injuries were allowed to continue their rehab after the facility was cleaned thoroughly. A few of the team's athletic trainers and staff remained to supervise and safety precautions were taken. Several players began working out at the facility over the past few weeks but group sizes were limited.

In a statement, managing partner John Middleton said: “The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority.”

“As a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected,” he said.