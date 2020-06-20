Saturday: Allen County reports 46 new coronavirus cases

Another 46 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more have died, bringing the total to 2,377 cases and 94 deaths, the county Department of Health said Saturday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, the health department said in a statement. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers, the county health department said.