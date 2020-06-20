Silver Alert issued for Columbia City man

Indiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a Columbia City man missing since Friday.

Gary L. Cox, 81, is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a T-shirt under a beige fishing shirt and beige cargo shorts.

Cox was driving a red 2001 Infiniti I30 with Indiana license plate number 879ALZ and is believed to be in danger possibly needing medical assistance.

Anyone with information should call the Whitley County Sheriff's Department at 260-244-6410 or 911.