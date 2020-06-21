Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, June 21, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 393 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 42,423 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, 38 percent of ICU beds and more than 81 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,350 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 5 over the previous day. Another 190 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 411,920 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 401,802 on Saturday.

Any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.