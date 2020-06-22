Monday, June 22, 2020 3:22 pm
DeKalb reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed a death in a 71-year-old patient who tested positive for COVID-19.
Four new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in county residents, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 139, the health department said in a statement. It said the patients, ranging in age from 30 to 60, all are recovering at home.
