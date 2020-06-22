Suspect arrested after carjacking, kidnapping

A Huntington man is behind bars after carjacking a Goodwill truck, attempting to carjack another vehicle and taking a woman hostage this morning, police said.

Rue Miller, 33, was charged with kidnapping, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement, two counts of robbery, attempted robbery, felony theft and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

Around 9:34 a.m., Fort Wayne police were called to the Goodwill store in the 3100 block of East State Boulevard. A man had taken the truck and struck a vehicle on the lot before fleeing, police said.

The truck was seen near Hobson Road and Vance Avenue when it hit a CityLink bus. He jumped out of the truck and ran from the scene armed with a fire extinguisher, police said.

He tried to carjack another car using the fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful, police said, because the driver was diligent.

Police then received a call that someone was being held hostage at 3400 Eastwood Drive.

A woman had come out of her home and was approached by the man who grabbed her by the neck when officers approached him, police said.

The man screamed at officers to kill him but negotiators were able to convince him to let the woman go.

When the man refused to surrender the fire extinguisher, officers deployed bean bags and used a stun gun on the man before police were able to gain control of him, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital to be examined as part of police policy. The woman was not injured.

No one else was injured at the other locations where the suspect had crashed the truck, police said.