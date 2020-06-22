Monday, June 22, 2020 2:03 pm
ECHL to hold NHL 20 Tournament
PRINCETON, N.J. – The ECHL announced on Monday that the League will hold an NHL 20 Tournament, with the games to be streamed live on Twitch with links provided on social media each day.
The eight-team tournament will feature round-robin play from June 25-30. Teams will receive three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win and one point for an overtime loss. The top four teams from the round-robin tournament will advance to bracket play beginning on July 6. Normal ECHL tiebreakers will apply in the event of a tie.
Each round of the playoffs will feature best-of-three series. The first round of bracketed play will see the #1 seed take on #4 and the #2 seed meeting #3 from July 6-9. The semifinals will take place on July 10 and July 11 with the finals being contested on July 12.
The schedule for the round-robin portion of the tournament is below. Please note the schedule is subject to change. Fans can tune into games on Twitch.
Thursday, June 25
Friday, June 26
Saturday, June 27
Adirondack vs. Atlanta - 5 p.m. ET
Brampton vs. Florida – 12 p.m. ET
Jacksonville vs. Wichita – 2 p.m. ET
Jacksonville vs. Maine – 7 p.m. ET
Maine vs. Rapid City – 8 p.m. ET
Atlanta vs. Brampton – 6 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 28
Monday, June 29
Tuesday, June 30
Wichita vs. Rapid City – 2 p.m. ET
Atlanta vs. Florida – 6:30 p.m. ET
Wichita vs. Maine – 2 p.m. ET
Adirondack vs. Florida – 6 p.m. ET
Jacksonville vs. Rapid City – 8 p.m. ET
Adirondack vs. Brampton – 6 p.m. ET
Monday, July 6
Tuesday, July 7
Wednesday, July 8
Round 1
Round 1
Round 1
Thursday, July 9
Friday, July 10
Saturday, July 11
Round 1
Semifinals
Semifinals
Sunday, July 12
Finals
