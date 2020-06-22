Fort Wayne area jobless rate 13.5% in May

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne area was 13.5% in May, with 29,930 in the labor force without work, figures released today show.

A year ago in May, the jobless rate for the area was 2.7%

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said there were 221,007 in the labor force in the Fort Wayne metropolitan area, comprised of Allen, Whitley and Wells counties, in May. That was slightly higher than the 218,391 in the labor force in May 2019, when 5,980 were without jobs.

The Fort Wayne area jobless rate was higher than the 11.9% for Indiana in May, or 12.3% when seasonally adjusted.

In April of this year, the Fort Wayne area jobless rate was even higher than May -- at 19.4%, reflecting a number of businesses still closed or with operations significantly scaled back because of the governor's stay-at-home order regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic.

