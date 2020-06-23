Verbatim:Rhodes State Enters Articulation Agreement with Purdue University Fort Wayne

The following was released on Tuesday, June 23, 2020:

LIMA, Ohio, June 22, 2020 – On June 3, 2020, Rhodes State signed a formal articulation agreement with Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW). The agreement will offer Rhodes State students the opportunity to seamlessly complete their Bachelor of General Studies or Bachelor of Applied Science degrees at the nearby Fort Wayne campus or entirely online.

Graduates in the Associate of Arts and Science programs; Associate of Science, Psychology Concentration; Associate of Arts - History, Sociology, or English Writing & Literature Concentrations; and the Associate of Applied Arts and Business programs will be able to finish their bachelor’s degree by taking up to 88 credit hours at Rhodes State and at least 32 credit hours online or on campus at PFW.

“We want to offer nonlocal students a convenient way to earn their bachelor’s degree from our university, and this agreement is one way we can achieve this,” said Carl Drummond, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Enrollment Management at Purdue University Fort Wayne. “Since the requirements of our Bachelor of Applied Science degree can be completed entirely online, traditional barriers to obtaining a Purdue degree are removed for out-of-state students. In addition, if students live in a reciprocity county, they will be eligible for Indiana in-state tuition. We are excited to welcome Rhodes State graduates to the Mastodon family.”

The agreement also opens and maintains communication between the two institutions and with their respective communities. Faculty and staff at both institutions will share the information from this agreement with interested and qualified students, and both institutions will provide counseling and advising to students and prospective students.

“At Rhodes State College, we mentor and teach students who are enthusiastically seeking four-year degrees to complete their baccalaureate learning and prepare for either graduate studies or a career,” said Dr. Fernando Arzola, Dean, Division of Arts & Sciences and Interim Dean, Division of Business, Technology and Public Service. “PFW offers both a traditional campus experience and an online degree completion option, which is particularly desirable for working students. Also, located in the second largest city of Indiana, PFW provides a metropolitan experience less than 90 minutes away, which makes this an ideal opportunity for our students and partnership between RSC and PFW.”