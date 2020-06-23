Tuesday, June 23, 2020 12:08 pm
Coroner's office IDs Fort Wayne man in fatal crash
The Journal Gazette
The Allen County coroner's office has identified a Fort Wayne man involved in a fatal crash early Saturday in the 13200 block of Aboite Center Road.
Kyle R. Bohde, 32, died at the scene of a single motorcycle crash, the coroner's said in a statement following an autopsy.
Bohde died accidentally from blunt force injuries from a motorcycle crash, the statement said. His death is the 13th in fatal motor vehicle crashes in Allen County this year.
