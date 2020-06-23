The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, June 23, 2020 12:08 pm

    Coroner's office IDs Fort Wayne man in fatal crash

    The Journal Gazette

    The Allen County coroner's office has identified a Fort Wayne man involved in a fatal crash early Saturday in the 13200 block of Aboite Center Road.

    Kyle R. Bohde, 32, died at the scene of a single motorcycle crash, the coroner's said in a statement following an autopsy.

    Bohde died accidentally from blunt force injuries from a motorcycle crash, the statement said. His death is the 13th in fatal motor vehicle crashes in Allen County this year.

     

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story