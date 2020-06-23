Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Tuesday, June 23, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 331 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 42,871 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and more than 81 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,377 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 over the previous day. Another 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 426,376 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 418,916 on Monday.

Any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.

In addition, ISDH will be hosting the following free clinics this week:

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Crossroads Café/Topeka Pharmacy

101 N. Main St., Topeka

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

Carrie Gosch Early Learning Center

4001 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago.