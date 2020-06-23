City's Blue Star Banner program enters 7th year

The Blue Star Banner program is entering its seventh year in honoring Fort Wayne’s actively deployed government employees and residents.

The banners have been installed on light poles every year along West Jefferson Boulevard to Swinney Park and have recognized nearly 100 service members since the program started, the city said in a news release.

Residents wanting to honor deployed military personnel can go to www.cityoffortwayne.org/bluestarbanner and fill out an application. Once the application is reviewed, a banner will be made and installed along the corridor.